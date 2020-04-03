MP Supports COVID-19 Fight At Afigya Kwabre North

THE MEMBER of Parliament (MP) for Afigya-Kwabre North, Nana Amaniampong Marfo has presented sanitary kits to the Afigya-Kwabre District Assembly in support of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The items, which include Veronica buckets and hand sanitizers purchased at the cost of GHȼ25,000, are meant for onward distribution to the constituents in communities such as Denase, Nkwantakese, Ahenkro, Kwaman, Boaman, Teterem and Kyekyewere.

The donation was made on behalf of the MP by his wife, Mrs. Appiah Marfo and the Constituency Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mrs. Appiah Marfo stated that the MP believes hand washing and hygiene in general are the most preventive approaches to the fight against the COVID-19.

The District Chief Executive (DCE), Kwasi Karikari Acheamfour, who received the items, expressed gratitude to the MP for the gesture, and said they will go a long way to complement those bought by the Assembly.

He pledged to distribute the assorted hand sanitizers and the veronica buckets to the people, and added that the items had come at the right time.

He said some of the items would be placed at market centres and lorry stations in the district for use by the people.

