Christian Atsu Quits Black Stars Over ‘Unfair’ Treatment

Christian Atsu

Ghana’s winger, Christian Atsu has hinted his decision to quit the Black Stars, citing neglect over the injury that ultimately cost him his starting place at Newcastle United, according to a GHANAsoccernet.com report.

Atsu, having served Ghana for more than seven years, has told Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor he is no longer available for selection.

A source close to the England-based player said the playmaker delivered the message to coach Akonnor when he (Akonnor) visited England recently on a tour of Europe to meet Black Stars players.

It explains why the talented winger was excluded from the Ghana’s squad announced by Akonnor to face Sudan in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations double-header qualifier originally scheduled for last month, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

Atsu’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt ended prematurely after he picked up a hamstring injury during his country’s 0-0 stalemate against Cameroon on July 1, 2019.

He was immediately flown to Tyneside for treatment which lasted for over two months.

Indications are that the winger is not happy after officials of the Ghana Football Association failed to even contact him in the period of his predicament.

He was left to his fate despite proving his loyalty, dedication and commitment to the national team for several years.

The injury he suffered while on national duty cost him many things including his starting berth in the Newcastle United squad as well as wages because he could not get bonuses for playing and had to rely only on salaries.

He lost his place to the club’s emergency signing Allan Saint-Maximin due to the setback he suffered while on international duty.

The former FC Porto man is now reluctant to return to the Ghanaian national team after pouring out his genuine concerns to coach Charles Akonnor.

Atsu has excelled heavily in Ghana colours, seizing games because of his huge heart, stamina and will to win for the Black Stars to earn him huge admirers in the West African nation.