MP Takes Steps To Fix Busunu-Daboya Road

Alhaji Asei Seini inspecting one of the bridge destroyed by flood

The Member of Parliament for Daboya/Mankaragu Constituency, who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Health, Alhaji Asei Seini,has taken steps to fix the Busunu-Daboya road which was cut off by heavy downpour on September 11,2021.

Residents of Busunu and Daboya were left stranded for several hours when the heavy downpour flooded parts of the road and communities destroying a bridge which prevented residents from getting access to the district capital and other parts of the area.

The Member of Parliament for Daboya/Mankaragu, in collaboration with the Ministry of Roads immediately called on Logistics Support Construction Company which worked on the Busunu-Daboya road back to the site to ensure that the road is fixed to enable residents get access to the district capital and other parts of the area for their economic activities.

The MP said he immediately traveled from Accra to his constituency to solve the problem his people in Busunu and Daboya were facing.

“ I couldn’t sit down in Accra when I know my people are suffering so I rushed to the constituency to find a temporary solution so that they can get access to other Communities for now so that later we will work on a permanent solution to the problem.”

He indicated that after the temporary road is created he will hold discussions with the engineer and the minister of roads to redesign the road to prevent any future flooding of the bridge and roads as a permanent solution.

“ I have the feeling that if the road is redesigned with big gutters there will be no flooding in the near future and there will be no need to worry about flooding of our roads and bridges in the constituency anymore.”

Mr. Seini assured his constituents that he will do everything possible to ensure that the Busunu-Daboya road is fixed and they are safe for them to return to their normal economic activities.

The Acting District Chief Executive for North Gonja District, Eliasu Red Bawa lauded the Member of Parliament for Daboya/Mankaragu Constituency and the Ministry of roads for acting swiftly to address the challenges that confronted the people of Busunu -Daboya and its environs.

“ What you are seeing now is emergency works so that we can link Daboya, Busunu and other parts of the district to the world before the permanent solution will follow later.”

Some residents thanked the MP for coming to their aid and appealed to him to ensure that the government finds a permanent solution to avert any future problems.

FROM Eric Kombat, Daboya