MPS Terminal 3 Breaks All-time Record On MSC Ivana

The Meridian Port Services Ltd, has recorded 148.83 moves per hour (mph) discharging cargo from the vessel MSC Ivana at the Terminal 3 of the Port of Tema.

This milestone achieved on the eve of the new year, breaks the previous productivity record of 139.91 moves per hour (mph) done on another vessel, the MSC Livorno.

The total throughput handled on/off the 365-meter long MSC Ivana was 3,233 TEUs.

Speaking to Eye on Port, the Operations Manager at the Meridian Port Services, Emmanuel Ohene Addo, indicated that this feat is as a result of the culmination of the investment in infrastructure and superstructure at the Port coupled with continuous upgrading of its human resource.

He explained that “after the handing over of this great edifice by the shareholders to MPS, Ghana, it required some changes for us to be able to meet the expectations of our investors. Over the period we had to review our yard procedures, vessel procedures and train our staff.”

The Chief Executive Officer of the Meridian Port Services Ltd, Mohammed Samara also touched on the world class gating and IT systems that are enhancing productivity levels at the Terminal.

“Today the driver comes with his fingerprint only and an RFID sticker on his windscreen, and if he has an appointment, our system will recognize him and the truck. He goes through the various scanners for security purposes. All through these processes, our system send the information to the Customs who then within seconds verify the content and declaration and give access. He then goes through the various portals, and he is given allocation within the yard before he exits. All these transactions are done without interaction or paper,” he revealed.

He said MPS prides itself in helping the Port of Tema reach its ambitions of blazing the trail for port and logistics services in the subregion.

Mr. Samara said, “we are the first port of call on this west coast of Africa. The service that this vessel belong to, come direct from the Far East and the vessel is not bringing us containers for just Ghana and its hinterlands but also bringing in transshipment for other ports like Abidjan, Cotonou, Nigeria, etc.”

The MPS Boss revealed that MPS will soon inject an additional 150 million dollars into the phase 2 of the Port’s expansion.