MPs Tour 1D1F Steel Factory

Members of the Parliamentary Committee on Government’s Assurance have paid a working visit to Ghana and West Africa’s biggest steel and iron manufacturing company, B5 Plus.

The 17-member Committee toured the factory on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, to verify whether or not the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, spoke the truth on the floor of Parliament when he said the company was performing well after its first phase was commissioned in September 2019.

The $80 million factory located at Kpone in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana falls under the One District One Factory (1DF1), a flagship industrial initiative of the President Nana Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Committee on Government’s Assurance is one of the Standing Committees of Parliament.

It is enjoined by the Constitution of Ghana and the standing order of Parliament to examine, scrutinize and pursue promises, assurances and undertakings, given by a Minister from time to time.

The MPs arrived at the factory at about 11:20am and were taken round the fabrication, melting and rolling plants, by officials of the company led by its Director, Mukesh Thakwani.

Mr. Thakwani briefed the lawmakers on the operations of the company.

He revealed that the factory was situated on a 400 acres land and currently providing about 2,200 direct jobs and 5,000 jobs.

According to him, the company will provide over 10,000 jobs when it is fully operational.

He explained that B5 Plus believes in delivering quality products and that the company was not only supplying Ghana alone buy the entire West African sub-region.

The Director however appealed to Government to provide electricity and water to the factory.

Chairman of the Committee, Collins Owusu Amankwah, speaking with the media shortly after the tour, said the MPs were highly satisfied with the work that company was doing.

However, he stated that the Committee would intervene to address concerns raised by the company including the shortage of water and electricity.

BY Melvin Tarlue