Mr Eazi Calls Out Bad Bunny Over Copyright Infringement

Mr Eazi

Nigerian musician and EmPawa label boss, Mr Eazi, has taken to social media to call out Latino music giant Bad Bunny for copyright infringement.

On Monday, February 6, 2023, Mr Eazi took to his Twitter account to call out Bad Bunny for infringing on the intellectual property of EmPawa artist Joeboy.

According to Mr Eazi, Bad Bunny recorded a Joeboy song without going through the standard clearance process with the label and the artist.

“Yo @sanbenito you need to tell your lawyers to stop messing around and clear that Joeboy rip-off on your album,” he tweeted.

Mr Eazi then proceeded to add a YouTube link to the song in question in another tweet in an effort to eliminate any doubt to his claim.

The EmPawa boss didn’t restrict his complaints to Twitter as he took to LinkedIn to further expatiate on the copyright infringement, according to Pulse Nigeria.

In the post on his LinkedIn page, Mr Eazi complained about the disregard from Bad Bunny and his label over their failure to clear the song. He further shared that he found their actions to be disrespectful and condescending.