Leila Djansi To Bury Sister On February 18

The late Emefa Efua Djansi

Emefa Efua Djansi, the late sister of famous filmmaker Leila Djansi, will be laid to rest at a private burial on February 18, 2023.

This will be after her funeral and burial service at the Global Evangelical Church, Tefillah Chapel at Oyibi, a suburb of Accra.

Emefa was a journalist and a political fixer. She died on January 5, 2023, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra after two and half years battle with stroke. She was 44.

She was arguably Ghana’s first female investigative journalist who in her time unraveled significant occurrences, notably the killing of the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya Naa Yakubu Andani.

She began her journalism career in Ho, where she launched and operated The Volta Observer newspaper at the age of 24.

The paper thrived for four years until digital news and social media phased it out.

During her time as a journalist, she worked as a Joy FM correspondent from Ho, Volta Region, after which she had a brief stint at Citi FM. Emefa Djansi is survived by two daughters.