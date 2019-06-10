MTN Begins Building Project For Pantang Training Centre

MTN GHANA has extended its Y’ello Care Campaign to Pantang, a suburb of Accra, commencing construction works on a 40-capacity bed dormitory for The Women’s Action Group Vocational Training Centre in the area.

The telco giant is also training 50 persons at the Centre in bead-making, fashion and cosmetology and digital marketing.

MTN’s 21 Days of Y’ello Care is an annual staff volunteering program that runs across the MTN Group from 1st to 21st June.

The 13th edition of the Campaign which is a challenge within the MTN Group, was launched on Monday, June 3, 2019.

This year, the Campaign is focusing on tackling unemployment and drug abuse among Ghanaian youth nationwide.

Staff of MTN led by its Chief Executive Officer, Selorm Adadevoh, visited The Women’s Action Group Vocational Training Centre at Pantang to support the construction project and also train the students at the Centre.

They weeded the Centre’s premises and hauled blocks to the construction site in a spirit of volunteerism.

The construction of the dormitory is expected to be completed by June 21, 2019.

According to Mr. Adadevoh, the dormitory would host about 20 students.

He encouraged ‘MTNers’ to roll up their sleeves and support the various projects under the Y’ello Care campaign for this year.

The Y’ello Care campaign was instituted 12 years ago and has grown to become one of the key activities of the Group.

For 2019, the campaign is under the theme: ‘Creating a Brighter Future for our Youth.’

This year MTN is partnering the National Youth Authority (NYA), the Narcotics Control Board, among others, in rolling the various programmes.

About 330 youth are expected to be trained in beads making, digital marketing, make up, among others.

MTG Ghana has won the challenge twice in 2010 and 2011, and is hoping to win again this year.

Founder of The Women’s Action Group Vocational Training Centre, Felicia Adade, expressed profound gratitude to MTN for the support.

She revealed majority of the students at the Centre were youth who had problems with their families due to broken marriages.

Students at the Centre are said to be mostly Junior High School (JHS) dropouts.

BY Melvin Tarlue