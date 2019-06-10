Helicopter Crash On New York City Skyscraper

The pilot of a helicopter died after it crash landed on top of a skyscraper in Manhattan, fire officials say.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the 54-storey office building on Seventh Avenue shook from the impact.

Governor Cuomo said the crash sparked a rooftop fire, which was being brought under control.

Some were evacuated from the tower, but none were hurt.

He said New Yorkers have “a level of PTSD from 9/11” when they hear news of an aircraft crash in Manhattan.

The incident happened at around 14:00 (19:00 GMT) on a rainy and foggy Monday.

Governor Cuomo said preliminary reports indicate the helicopter made a forced landing, but there was no indication of foul play.

