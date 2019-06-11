Gov’t Opens Registration For Mining Concessions

Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng

GOVERNMENT THROUGH the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) has invited persons interested in participating in the Community Mining Programme to register with their respective Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) for concession.

According to IMCIM in a statement dated June 10, 2019 and signed by its Chairman, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, in preparation to kick-start the Community Mining Programme, the IMCIM has reserved mining concessions across the regions.

It said such persons interested may or may not be part of persons trained in the sustainable mining course at the University of Mines and Technology.

It announced that deadline for registration was June 21, 2019, adding that the number of names submitted would determine the number of concessions that would be allotted to the MMDAs for the Community Mining Programme.

BY Melvin Tarlue