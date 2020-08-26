MTN Builds 6-Unit Classroom Block For Nhyiaeso

Simon Amoh, Acting manager MTN, unveiling the plaque

Officials of MTN Foundation have handed over a six-classroom block constructed for schoolchildren at Nhyiaeso, a farming community in the Asante-Akyem North District, to replace their dilapidated building which posed danger to them.

The school building, which costs GH¢500,000, comes with a staff common room, office and store, with the classrooms fully furnished to provide a comfortable teaching and learning environment for both pupils and teachers.

The construction of the classroom block was in response to a request for a new classroom after a media report highlighted unfavourable conditions under which the pupils were studying.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the Corporate Services Executive of MTN, Sam Koranteng, said the construction of the classroom block was in fulfilment of MTN’s commitment to invest in its priority areas, such as education, health and economic empowerment activities.

According to him, these are three key areas selected by the telecommunication giant to help transform lives, particularly people in rural communities.

The Asante-Akyem North District Director of Education, Mildred Ama Kwakye Agyapong, commended MTN Foundation for giving the school children such a project in the Nhyiaeso community.

She said the new classroom block would not only provide comfort but also the congenial atmosphere for effective teaching and learning.

The Education Director entreated the headteacher of the school to ensure proper maintenance of the building for the benefit of future generations.

Nana Brantuo Asadu, Agogo-Omanhene Oguakro Nkonwahene, also conveyed the appreciation of the traditional leaders to MTN.

He said the chief of Mponua, another community within the district, had decided to freely release 100 acres of land to MTN to put up any project of its choice on it.

By Ernest Kofi Adu