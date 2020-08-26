Chieftaincy Disputes Threaten Peace In WR

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has said chieftaincy disputes in the region continue to pose serious threats to the peace and security of the region, notwithstanding efforts by the security agencies.

He noted that almost all the districts in the region have one dispute or the other and that prominent among them are the protracted chieftaincy disputes at Dixcove, Fijai, Essipon, Komfueku, Ateiku, Dompim-Pepesa, and Shama.

He, however, acknowledged that the region is currently enjoying relative peace.

“It is heart-warming to note that intensification of security patrols has brought some relief to residents of the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis,” he added.

He said vigilance and personal security on the part of every citizen is to ensure better security in the region. He made this known at the first meeting of the Western Regional Coordinating Council in Takoradi.

He said the Regional Security Council had been meeting periodically and at emergency sessions to deal with and review security issues in the region.

“Among the security issues resolved was the impasse between the Chief Imam of Sekondi Mosque and the Sekondi Zongo Chief over the management of the Sekondi Central Mosque,” he revealed.

Roads

He mentioned that a $100 million fund for the construction of roads and related infrastructure in the mining areas of the region had been made available and that plans were on course to get the mining companies involved in the road sector.

He disclosed that the government, through the Ministry of Finance, had agreed to offer tax exemption and other waivers to mining companies…

Water & Sanitation

He added that under the auspices of the Ministry for Special Initiatives operationalized by the Coastal Development Authority (CoDA), the MMDAs in the region had benefitted from a number of water and sanitation amenities, such as boreholes, Acqua-privy institutionalized toilet facilities, drainage systems, among others.

Private Sector Support

Mr. Darko-Mensah mentioned that in furtherance of the efforts towards private sector development, the Regional Coordinating Council took steps to establish and maintain business networks in order to expose the local people to best business practices.

Election 2020

He commended the people of the region for having a peaceful voter registration exercise for this year’s general election.

“In the meantime, I would like to appeal to our security agencies and other election-related government agencies to discharge their mandates professionally and in an uncompromising manner, in order to ensure peace and public safety before, during and after the elections,” he added.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi