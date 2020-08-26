UCC Vice Chancellor Commends ECG

A group photograph of the Vice Chancellor and his team and the management of ECG, CR

The newly appointed Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boampong, has commended the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Central Region for its quality customer service delivery in the area.

The UCC Vice Chancellor gave the commendation when he paid a courtesy call on the management of the Central Regional office of ECG to officially introduce himself and his team to management of ECG in the region and to deepen the cordial relationship between the two institutions.

Prof. Boampong said through the efforts of the ECG there had been an enhancement of a robust internet infrastructure for the university. He also mentioned the provision of an alternative line which served as a backup supply of electricity in case there was a challenge with the main line which feeds the university.

“These are but a few significant interventions our noble institution has benefited from this enviable relationship with the Electricity Company of Ghana,” he added.

The General Manager of ECG in the Central Region, Ing Ebenezer Ghunney, acknowledged the harmonious working relationship over the years and particularly during his tenure.

He used the opportunity to inform the delegation that he was about to be transferred and, therefore, officially introduced the incoming General Manager, Ing Emmanuel Ankomah, to the Vice Chancellor’s delegation.

Ing Ghunney expressed his appreciation on behalf of management to the Vice Chancellor and his entourage and assured them of a continuous coordinated collaboration for mutual benefits.

Outlining his vision to the new VC, Ing Ankomah said with the support of his diligent management and staff, he would work to improve customer service delivery to ultimately impact on the company’s image.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi