MTN Builds 60-Bed Health Facility for Keta Municipal Hospital

Ghana’s leading telecommunication company, (MTN) has handed over a state-of-the-art maternity and child health facility to the Keta Municipal Hospital in the Volta Region.

The Ghs19million fully-equipped facility which was initially estimated to be Ghs15million, contains a 40-bed Maternity Ward, a 20-bed Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and other important features.

During a brief ceremony held last Thursday March 7, 2024; the CEO of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh who is also a son of the Anlo State where Keta is located said, the facility is in fulfilment of the pledge made during their 25th anniversary and “a reflection of our continuing commitment to shared value in the communities in which we operate.”

It comprises a 40-bed maternity ward – made up of emergency rooms, a first stage ward and a delivery ward. There are also recovery rooms and a lie-in ward. There is also a 20- bed Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) fully equipped with incubators and ventilators.

Furthermore, are two operating theatres, a 20-bed hostel for mothers, two consulting rooms and offices for nurses, a reception and outpatient department areas. It also has a laboratory, dispensary, a scrub and sluice room, an Anesthetics room and an Intensive Care (IC) Ward.

Others include a restroom for doctors and nurses, staff eatery, storage and washrooms, a ramp, an electrical and power room, a head of department’s office, gas tanks, waste Bins and utility rooms.

MTN Ghana Foundation Impact

He observed that the facility will be MTN Ghana Foundation’s third, and by far the largest, of the maternity block projects it had ever completed in Ghana. He said the aim of the Foundation is to make tangible impact in the lives of Ghanaians.

Hence, he is fulfilled that the new facility is a huge improvement on the old facility, which had only 20 wards to cater for over 3,000 maternity and 684 NICU admissions annually. A situation which had several patients having to endure inadequate and discomforting conditions to get through their pregnancy.

Mr. Adadevoh was optimistic that the project would help reduce Ghana’s neonatal mortality from the dire 22.8 deaths in every 1000 live births to near 12 deaths per 1000 live births as set by the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Also reduce maternal mortality from Ghana’s dire 263 per 1000 births to near the SDG target of 70.

Ho Teaching Hospital Project

He also announced that MTN Ghana Foundation which has three pillars Healthcare, Education and Economic Empowerment has approved a project for the expansion of the accident and emergency block of the Ho Teaching Hospital. Work is expected to commence in June of 2024.

The Foundation had in the past renovated the general OPD and maternity ward of the Kpedze Health Centre and constructed a pipeline to provide potable water for Kpeve Tongu community.

In the area of education, it has constructed a three-unit classroom block for the Akatsi D/A Basic School, and a 50-seater capacity library for Tsito Senior High School. There is also a 30-seater ICT center and library for the Ablove/Nolope community; all in the Volta Region.

Health Training Hub

The Volta Regional Director of Health Services, Dr. Kubio Chrysantus commended MTN Ghana Foundation for making history by providing the largest health project in the Volta Region by any corporate entity.

The investment, he said will attract and retain highly skilled professionals and reduce maternal and neonatal death in Keta and the many surrounding communities. It will also serve as a hub for the training of newly qualified doctors in gynaecology and surgery with the hope of positioning the Keta Municipal Hospital as a centre for training in Medicine and Paediatric discipline in the near future.

Mr. Emmanuel Kona, the Municipal Health Director recounted that despite being a referral facility; health workers worked under difficult conditions including nursing mothers and babies on the floor.

The Awoemefia in a brief remark commended MTN Ghana Foundation for the kind gesture. He commended the staff and management of the Hospital for their continues provision of quality health care and advised them and the residents to take good care of the facility to ensure it remains in pristine condition at all times.

By Daniel Orlando & Vincent Kubi