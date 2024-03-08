Klottey Korle Nii Noi Threatens Legal Action Against NDC Chairman For Defamation

Valentino Nii Noi Nortey

The parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Klottey Korle Constituency, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, has vowed to take legal action against Benjamin Kotey Neequaye, the Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Nortey claims that Neequaye made false accusations against him during a public address, which he believes were aimed at tarnishing his reputation and destabilizing the peace in Klottey Korle.

A video capturing Neequaye’s speech, in which he alleged criminal collaboration between Nortey and certain government agencies, was intercepted by Nortey’s campaign team several days ago. Nortey asserts that these baseless allegations pose a threat to the security, peace, and social welfare of the constituency.

He is particularly concerned about the potential consequences of such false statements and their impact on his political bid.

Nortey confirmed his intention to file a lawsuit against Neequaye in an interview conducted yesterday.

He emphasized the need to address the issue legally to prevent any further escalation of tensions in Klottey Korle. Additionally, Nortey hopes that taking legal action will serve as a deterrent to others who may have similar motives of spreading false and malicious information.

In the video, Neequaye accused Nortey of colluding with the Ghana Police to arrest individuals in Klottey Korle, only to subsequently appeal for their release in order to gain popularity.

Nortey vehemently denied these allegations.

Furthermore, Neequaye claimed that Nortey intentionally set fires to properties in areas like OSU Pozo Place and Abuja CMB, and deliberately disrupted water supply to the community for a week, only to swoop in later as a hero.

Nortey described these accusations as false and highly dangerous.

Nortey revealed that the circulation of the video has enraged many of his supporters, some of whom even contemplated attacking Neequaye personally. It is for this reason that Nortey believes it is imperative to address the issue legally and prevent any potential violence.

He hopes that his legal action will serve as a deterrent against individuals who have malicious motives.

As tensions rise in Klottey Korle, the case between Nortey and Neequaye will undoubtedly draw significant attention from both political supporters and the general public. The outcome of the lawsuit could have far-reaching implications for the political landscape in the constituency.

By Vincent Kubi