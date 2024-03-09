Captain Smart Dragged To Police Over Wicked Allegations Surrounding John Kumah’s Death

The wife of the late John Kumah has reportedly filed an official complaint with the Ghana Police Service, demanding answers from Onua TV host Captain Smart regarding her husband’s death.

Tragedy struck when Dr. John Kumah, the Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu, passed away at the age of 45 in the early hours of Thursday, March 7, after a brief illness.

According to Kumah family, the Deputy Minister’s health deteriorated while enroute to Accra in an ambulance from Kumasi, leading to an unexpected diversion to the Suhum Government Hospital, where he later died.

He is survived by his wife, Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah, and six children.

During the mourning period following Dr. Kumah’s passing, several online videos featuring Captain Smart, the host of Onua TV, emerged. In these videos, Smart alleged that the late MP and other prominent figures within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were victims of poisoning.

Smart specifically pointed out Dr. Kumah’s struggles resulting from the alleged poisoning and claimed to possess concrete evidence to support his statements, daring skeptics to challenge him to reveal the proof.

Shaken by these shocking allegations, Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah took decisive action. To uncover the truth behind her husband’s death, she officially filed a complaint at the Accra Central Divisional Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service on Friday, March 8, seeking answers regarding the serious allegations made in the circulating video.

Sources revealed that in her complaint, Apostle Kumah stated that Smart’s allegations were false and damaging to her late husband’s reputation.

She expressed her deep concern over the insensitivity shown toward the grieving family and called on the authorities to take swift action against those spreading falsehoods.

This plea for justice highlights the emotional toll that misinformation can have on a grieving family. Despite facing difficult circumstances, John Kumah’s widow remains determined to seek justice and clarity.

As the investigation unfolds, Apostle Kumah’s call for action underscores the broader issue of responsible journalism and the impact of unfounded claims on those affected. The grieving family’s plea for intervention serves as a poignant reminder of the delicate balance between freedom of expression and the responsibility to prevent the dissemination of harmful falsehoods, particularly during times of profound loss and mourning.

By Vincent Kubi