Ashaiman ECG Discovers 130 Illegal Connections in 3 Days

In a surprising revelation, the Ashaiman District of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has uncovered a total of 130 illegal connections within its operational area over a three-day period.

These discoveries were made as part of a revenue mobilization project that the district embarked on starting from Monday, March 4, 2024.

Ing. Kissi Ohenebeng, the District Manager, spoke to the media on the morning of Friday, March 8, 2024, providing an update on the progress of the activities. He stated that out of the 130 illegal connections found, summons were issued to the relevant customers who began reporting to the office on Tuesday to rectify the identified issues. Ing. Ohenebeng further highlighted that within the three days of the project, his team, with assistance from staff members from eight other districts and the regional office of the Tema Region, had visited over 5000 customers of the power distributor.

When asked about possible prosecution for those caught with illegal connections, Ing. Ohenebeng acknowledged that defaulting customers could face legal action. He stressed that illegal connections amounted to stealing and therefore constituted a criminal offense. He cautioned customers to refrain from such acts, emphasizing the potential unpleasant consequences.

The Ashaiman District is part of the ECG Tema Region, which includes Tema North, Tema South, Afienya, Prampram, Ada, Nungua, and JuapongKrobo Districts. Staff members were deployed from all over the region to support this special revenue mobilization exercise in Ashaiman District.

Ing. Daniel Asare-Mensah, the Acting General Manager of the ECG Tema Region, urged customers to be prepared to pay for the power consumed and to do so promptly to avoid accumulating debts. He confirmed that the revenue mobilization project in Ashaiman District would conclude by the end of Friday, March 8, 2024, and similar initiatives would be launched with the support of the region’s workforce in the other districts. Ing. Asare-Mensah specifically mentioned that the Afienya and Prampram Districts would be the next locations for these special revenue mobilization exercises.