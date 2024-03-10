Reject Anti-LGBTQ Bill – Samia Nkrumah Tells President Akufo-Addo

Former Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Samia Yaba Nkrumah, has called on President Akufo-Addo not to sign the Bill on Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, also known as the anti-LGBTQ bill.

This legislation, which was passed in Parliament on February 28, 2024, seeks to criminalize LGBTQ activities and prohibit their promotion, advocacy, and funding.

Under the bill, individuals found guilty of LGBTQ activities could face a jail term of 6 months to 3 years, while promoters and sponsors of these acts may incur a 3 to 5-year prison sentence. However, the bill has faced strong criticism from various stakeholders, including the United States Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Evelyn Palmer. Ambassador Palmer has even threatened to withdraw business relations with Ghana should the bill be signed into law.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Samia Nkrumah, who is also the daughter of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the first President of Ghana, described the bill as excessively severe and unjust. She voiced her opposition, highlighting the potential for division and discord that could arise from the legislation.

“I pray the president does not sign it, or assent to it. I believe it is a brutal, harsh, and unjust law, and we don’t need it. We are against rape, pedophilia, against all these situations that people seem to be terrified of gays and I think we need to educate ourselves. But most importantly, I don’t support anything that brings division and torments the people of Ghana. We are all Ghanaians, and we need to protect and take care of each other,” said Nkrumah.

As debates surrounding the bill continue, the government and various stakeholders are grappling with balancing human rights concerns while upholding cultural and traditional values. President Akufo-Addo’s decision on whether to assent to the bill will be closely watched as it could have significant implications for Ghana’s international relationships and reputation.

By Vincent Kubi