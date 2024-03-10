Bawumia Mourns With John Kumah’s Family

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed his condolences to the family of the late Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, who passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Accompanied by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim and several government and party officials, Dr Bawumia visited the family of the late Ejisu Member of Parliament (MP) to offer his support during this difficult time.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Dr Bawumia, who had the opportunity to work closely with John Kumah, praised his hard work and dedication.

He described him as a valuable asset to both Ghana and the NPP, stating, “Indeed, Ghana and the NPP have lost a hardworking son.”

John Kumah, aged 45, leaves behind his wife and six children.

The loss of this esteemed MP has deeply affected his family, friends, and colleagues, as well as the entire nation.

Dr Bawumia, in his message, extended his deepest condolences to John’s wife Lilian, his children, his mother, and all loved ones.

The passing of John Kumah is a great loss to the nation, as he had contributed significantly to various projects, leaving a lasting impact on those he worked with. His dedication and commitment to serving Ghana will be remembered and cherished.

As the nation mourns the loss of an outstanding public servant, the Vice President’s visit to the grieving family demonstrates the government’s support and solidarity during this difficult time.

The entire country joins in offering their condolences and support to the family of the late Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah.

By Vincent Kubi