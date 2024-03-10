Jane Naana Accepts Mahama’s Nomination As Running Mate For NDC

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Former President John Dramani Mahama has officially nominated Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the upcoming presidential election.

This marks the second time that Prof. Opoku-Agyemang has been chosen by Mahama to join him on the ticket.

Expressing her gratitude and honor in accepting the nomination, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang released a statement, saying, “It is with profound humility and great honor that I receive the news of my confirmed selection as the Running Mate to His Excellency John Dramani Mahama.” She also commended Mahama for his consistency, commitment to inclusivity, innovation, and his inspirational belief in Ghanaian women.

Former President Mahama’s decision to nominate Prof. Opoku-Agyemang for the second time underscores his dedication to creating a diverse and inclusive political landscape in Ghana.

By choosing Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, Mahama continues to prioritize women’s representation and empowerment in his party.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang brings with her a wealth of experience in academia and public service.

She had previously served as the Minister for Education in Ghana. Her nomination is seen as a significant step forward in breaking gender barriers and promoting equality in Ghanaian politics.

The forthcoming presidential election will be closely watched as Prof. Opoku-Agyemang and Mahama’s partnership aims to challenge traditional gender roles and promote diversity in leadership. Their nomination embodies a vision of progress and inclusivity that resonates with the aspirations and hopes of many Ghanaians.

As the campaign season intensifies, the NDC, under the leadership of Mahama and Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, will aim to further engage voters with their message of inclusivity, innovation, and a strong commitment to empowerment for all Ghanaians.

The stage is set for a historic and closely contested presidential election that will shape the future of Ghana.

By Vincent Kubi