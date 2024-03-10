Chief Of Staff Pledges Unwavering Commitment To Women’s Empowerment On International Women’s Day

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff, has reaffirmed her unwavering commitment to advancing the rights and empowerment of women.

Recognizing the immense potential of empowered women, Osei-Opare has strived to create an enabling environment where women can thrive, excel, and contribute meaningfully to society.

In a statement marking the occasion, Osei-Opare expressed her belief in the power of women, stating, “Wherever there is a woman, there is a possibility. There is no force so powerful than an empowered woman.” This belief has been the driving force behind her efforts to create opportunities for women to succeed and make a significant impact on society.

Osei-Opare’s dedication to the cause of women is evident in her unwavering advocacy for gender equality in the country. She is particularly focused on uplifting the girl child and mothers, recognizing their importance in society. Through various initiatives and programs, Osei-Opare has tirelessly worked to provide access to education, skill development, and opportunities for advancement, ensuring that young girls can fulfill their full potential.

As a beacon of hope for women, Osei-Opare has also been a strong advocate for market women, female professionals, and entrepreneurs, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to Ghana’s economy. By championing their rights and interests, she has endeavored to create an enabling environment for their success and prosperity.

On this International Women’s Day, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare’s leadership and advocacy serve as hope and inspiration for women across the nation and beyond. Her unwavering dedication to the advancement of women’s rights and empowerment embodies the spirit of progress and equality, driving positive change in communities and society at large.

She firmly believes that when women are truly empowered, they have limitless opportunities and prospects.

By Vincent Kubi