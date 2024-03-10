I Smoked Packs Of Cigarette On Set- Jackline Mensah

In a bold move that showcases her dedication to her craft, actress and TikTok star, Jackline Mensah has confessed to delving into unfamiliar territories for her role in the upcoming movie “Tripping.”

Despite not being a smoker herself, Jackline said she decided to embrace the character’s persona by smoking packs of cigarettes on screen.

Directed by Yvonne Nelson, “Tripping” follows the journey of Cole, played by comedian Hogan, and his friends as they navigate through unexpected challenges during a getaway. Jackline portrays the character of Peggy, a nuanced role that requires her to immerse herself fully into the character’s complexities.

Speaking on Happy FM, she shared insights into the rigorous process of preparing for her role. “It took me like six months to get my complexion back after filming,” she confessed.

“We travelled from Ada to Akosombo to Adukrom. We climbed mountains. We didn’t sleep.”

Despite the physical demands of the role, Jackline remained committed to delivering a compelling performance. “I played the role of Peggy, a need in the movie,” she explained. “I was a need in the movie, which is opposite of me. I am versatile, so I didn’t have a problem with it.”

One of the most challenging aspects of her transformation was adopting the habit of smoking for the character. “I smoked all through the movie. It was real smoke,” Jackline admitted. “From the first set to the second set, I smoked like two packs of cigarette. But I don’t smoke in real life. I just had to do that for the role.”

Jackline Mensah’s dedication to her craft extended beyond smoking; she even went as far as piercing for the role to authentically embody Peggy’s persona. Despite the physical toll and sacrifices, she remains proud of her work and invites cinema lovers to experience the premiere of “Tripping” on Easter Friday at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra.

“I gave my character my all,” she affirmed. “I wanted to ensure that Peggy’s story was portrayed authentically on screen, and I hope audiences will appreciate the depth of the character and the journey we embarked on during filming.”

