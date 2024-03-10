YOLO Actor Appeals For Help In Battle Against Demyelinating Disease

Ghanaian actor John Bredu Peasah, renowned for his role as Drogba in the widely beloved series YOLO, has reached out to the public for help as he grapples with an ongoing health battle.

In a heartfelt plea shared on his official Instagram account, Peasah revealed his diagnosis of demyelinating disease, a condition that impacts the protective covering of nerve fibers in the brain and spinal cord.

He indicated that he has been undergoing treatment for the past two and a half years, and shedding light on the challenging journey he has faced.

According to him, It has been a trying time, both emotionally and financially.

Peasah’s disclosure has since sparked an outpouring of support from fans and well-wishers, who have rallied behind him with messages of encouragement and solidarity.

Currently he is also battling financial strain to take care of his medical treatment. It is for that reason he has appealed for urgent financial assistance from the public to alleviate the burden on him during this challenging time.