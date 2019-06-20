MTN Educates Tema Students On Drug Abuse

Telecom giant, MTN Ghana, has teamed up with the Narcotics Control Board to educate students in Tema on the harmful effects of substance abuse.

The educational campaign was held at Tema Manhean on Thursday, June 20, 2019, bringing together students from about five Basic and Senior High Schools.

It formed part of the 13th edition of the annual 21 Days of Y’ello Care campaign.

This year’s Y’ello Care campaign focuses on tackling unemployment and drug abuse among Ghanaian youth.

MTN’s 21 Days of Y’ello Care is an annual staff volunteering program that runs across the MTN Group from 1st to 21st June.

The campaign was instituted 12 years ago and has grown to become one of the key activities of the Group.

Officials of the Narcotics Control Board and MTN seized the opportunity to highlight some of the ways in which drug addicts manipulate youth into abusing substances.

Tema Manhean is identified as one of the areas with high prevalence of drug abuse.

Human Resource Executive, MTN Ghana, Ama Benneh Amponsah, MTN would partner schools in the area going forward to help fight substance abuse.

The Y’ello Care Campaign for 2019 is under the theme: Creating a Brighter Future for our Youth.

BY Melvin Tarlue