MTN Ghana Ramps Up SIM Registration Efforts

Some MTN staff assisting customers to register their SIM cards in town

WITH LESS than two weeks to the end of the mandatory SIM card registration exercise, MTN Ghana is enhancing its strategies to ensure that the millions of unregistered subscribers are registered before the 31st July, 2022 deadline.

From now to the 31st of July, 2022, MTN will be sending urgent messages to customers who are not fully registered to do so before the end of the deadline or risk having their SIM cards disconnected.

MTN has also launched an internal campaign dubbed “Grab, Check and Act (GCA)”, which is encouraging all staff, irrespective of their roles, to assist with the registration of customers. With this campaign, all MTN Staff have been tasked to check the registration status of customers they interact with so that unregistered customers can be assisted to do so.

In addition, MTN has deployed its field agents to communities with lowest registration numbers to get such customers registered.

Commenting on the new strategies initiated, Chief Sales and Distribution Officer of MTN Ghana, Shaibu Haruna, said, “We are nearly at the finish line and so we have intensified our efforts to reach out to all our customers. We cannot afford to lose customers due to non-registration. We also encourage all our customers to ensure their data/internet SIMs in their modems and other smart devices are fully registered.”

“We have created many channels (including our online portal – simregistration@mtngh.com) to ensure our customers register with ease. We are encouraging them to use the available channels that are convenient for them to speed up the registration process,” he added.

The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation announced the mandatory registration of all SIM cards in Ghana. The registration exercise which started in October 2021, is scheduled to end on July 31, 2022.