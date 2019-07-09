MTN Hands Pitch To Kotoko

Officals of MTN presenting the dummy cheque to George Amoako

MTN Ghana has handed over a refurbished training pitch to Kumasi Asante Kotoko at Adako Jachie in Kumasi.

The world-class natural grass pitch, built at the cost of GH¢524,000, was constructed by Hartiffan Company within an 11-month period.

The pitch has a 10-seater technical bench, a perimeter fencing and a 40, 000 litre water storage facility for irrigation to maintain the freshness and greeness of the park.

In his speech to mark the occasion, the Chief Marketing Officer, MTN, Noel Kojo Ganson, expressed his delight to officially hand over the newly-refurbished training park to the Porcupine Warriors.

He said MTN is excited about the relationship they have shared with the Asanteman team, and they look forward to an even stronger bond going into the future

Mr. Ganson touched on the euphoria and the passion attached to the game and its ability to entertain and unite all

This, he added, has been a similar situation between Asanteman and Kotoko and acknowledged this demands constant investment

“Euphoria and football is not enough to keep the players and fans excited. It goes beyond that. There must be constant investment. This is why I believe that the renovation of the pitch comes at an opportune time: a time when we look forward to the turnaround of the fortunes of the club for the best,” he said

“MTN invested a total of GH¢524,000 into the entire refurbishment of the pitch which includes rebranding of the venue, re-grassing of the pitch, fencing of the venue, provision of a seating area for the technical team and substitute players. This investment preceded a previous contribution of GH¢375,000 made by the MTN towards the construction of changing rooms and offices for the technical staff of Asante Kotoko in 2011,” he revealed.

According to him, the renovation comes at an opportune time to turn around the fortunes of the club and prayed the provision of the pitch and its effective use and maintenance would go a long way to enhance the fortunes of the club.

Mr. Ganson indicated that the handing over of the pitch highlights MTN’s commitment to brighten the lives of Ghanaians of all touch points and the event marks a significant milestone in the mutual effort towards the development of football in Ghana.

“I will urge the management and team of Asante Kotoko to make the best of this pitch. We believe this will empower the technical team, motivate the players and mobilise the support of the fan base to enable the club to grow from strength to strength,” he said.

Touching on MTN’s gesture, George Amoako, Chief Executive of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, expressed the club’s gratitude to the life patron and owner, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, past management members and the Adako Jachiehene for their generosity, benevolence and long-sightedness in the procurement and establishment of the field

He was full of praise to MTN for their wonderful partnership which has contributed to the success of the club

“I say this because if Kotoko has been successful for the past nine years, then its success story cannot be told without paying tribute to its dependable and consistent headline sponsor, Scancom Ghana Limited (MTN), for its relentless financial support to Kotoko Sporting Club,” he pointed out.