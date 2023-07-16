MTN Invests GH¢93.2m In Social Impact Projects

A section of participants at the forum

MTN GHANA has invested GH¢93.2m in social impact projects across the country, demonstrating the telecommunication giant’s commitment to contribute to the socio-economic development of the country.

Daniel Asare, Acting Chief Enterprise Business Officer of MTN Ghana pointed out that the GH¢93.2m investment has touched the lives of over 4.5m Ghanaians.

He disclosed that besides contributing over GH¢54 billion in government revenue in 2022, MTN Ghana has also invested USD25m to support Ghana’s digital agenda aimed at empowering the youth.

He was speaking at a Media and Stakeholders Forum organized by MTN in Kumasi last Wednesday, where journalists who were put into three groups made presentations on different topics relating to MTN to help them better understand its operations.

Officials used the forum which was under the theme, “Leveraging Technology to Serve Customers through Media Excellence to emphasise MTN’s resolve to put control in the hands of customers

Daniel Asare who reiterated his outfit’s commitment to invest One-billion-dollars in network expansion by the end of 2025, however, expressed worry over incessant destruction of its fibers, leading to disruptions in its operations.

Citing road constructional works and filling station establishments as examples of activities that result in MTN fiber cuts, the Acting Chief Enterprise Business Officer of MTN Ghana appealed to developers to inform the company before they undertake such projects.

He highlighted fiber cut, MoMo fraud, network challenges, Dominant/Significant Market Power (SMP) and its impact on the customer as key challenges facing MTN.

FROM James Quansah, Kumasi