MTN Launches Twin City Fest

MTN, the leading telecommunication services provider, has launched the this year’s Twin City Festival (Twin-City Fest) in Takoradi in the Western Region to bring out the rich cultural elements in the Ghanaian traditional set-up and help unite families and communities.

The festival seeks to engage the hearts and minds of MTN’s cherished customers, with innovative products and services as well as seeking feedback to enhance the company’s service delivery.

Some interesting activities had been lined up for the month-long festival; they include community forum, health walk, sports and entertainment activities.

There will also be a golf tournament and the popular Easter ‘Yesu Asor’ programme at Sekondi, inter schools quiz competition, medical screening stakeholder and media engagement, masquerade carnival and musical night.

Mohammed Tiyuniba Yakubu, Acting Regional Senior Manager, South West Business of MTN noted that the festival would create the opportunity to interact with the people and impact the communities positively through the implementation of numerous community projects.

According to him, this year’s Twin City fest would be as exciting as the previous years, adding “We have very exciting and engaging activities as well as numerous products and services to offer”.

“As you are already aware, this year has been declared the ‘Our Year of the Customer’. As a result, we are taking a lot of steps to delight our customers with services that will brighten their lives even better” Mr. Yakubu noted.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi