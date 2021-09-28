MTN Supports Otumfuo Education Fund

MTN CEO (middle) presenting the cheque to Otumfuo’s rep

MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATION giant, MTN Ghana, has donated GH¢100,000 to the Otumfuo Education Fund as part of activities marking its 25th anniversary celebrations.

A team of officials of the company led by its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. SelormAdadevoh, paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, OtumfuoOsei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace last Friday to thank him for his immense contributions and support to the company throughout the years.

Mr.Adadevoh told the media after the donation that MTN shared in the vision of the Asantehene to impact lives through education.

“The Asantehene has been someone we come to for advice and support. And we want to make sure we officially inform him of the celebration of our 25th anniversary. We also want to pledge our support to all the work he has been doing with the Otumfuo Education Fund,” he said.

Mr. Adadevoh stressed that education was one of the three pillars of the MTN Foundation, and that it was essential for MTN to support the initiative of Otumfuo as the company celebrated 25 years of existence in Ghana.

He said the gesture was the company’s token contribution to support Otumfuo’s efforts to bring smiles back to the underprivileged in society, and was excited to be part of the investment in Ashanti.

Earlier, the company organised its 2021 edition of media forum for some media practitioners in the Ashanti and BrongAhafo regions at the Golden Tulip hotel in Kumasi, with a call on the media to support and cooperate with the company to execute its mandate effectively.

Participants were briefed on the performance of the company over the past 25 years to deepen their knowledge of the company’s operations.

Mr. Adadevoh said MTN Ghana did not get this far by their might but through the support of their consumers, media partners, friends, and relatives.

According to him, his organisation’s future looks bright considering the fact that in January this year, the new strategy dubbed, “The ambition 2025 strategy” was launched to move the company to a greater height.

In the past, the company focused on how to directly impact the lives of Ghanaians through the provision of educational infrastructure, support for SMEs, health facilities, and also brought products and services to their doorsteps through their channels, Mr. Adadevoh added.

He hinted that MTN Ghana intends to expand its presence and participation around five main pillars in the next five years where their (MTN Ghana) business would focus more on ecosystem participation standpoint and become the platform player that enables others to deal with consumers, bring different innovation and services to partner with the communication giant.

The CEO noted that they would continue to support the digitalisation agenda because it would not only benefit MTN but the telecommunication industry and the economy.

Mr. Kingsley Hope, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and Ashanti regional editor for ‘The Ghanaian Times’, thanked the giant telecommunication network for the continuous media support.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi