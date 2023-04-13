MTN Suspends Data Zone Bundle

MTN Customer activating the data bundle

MTN Ghana, a subsidiary of Scancom PLC has announced the suspension of its MTN Data Zone bundle.

Data Zone bundle is an innovation by MTN Ghana that gives customers a one-day validity bundle at discounted rates at the point of purchase.

In a press release dated Wednesday, April 12, and signed by the Acting Chief Corporate Service Officer, Nana Kofi Asare, the telecommunication giant apologized to its cherished customers for limiting communications on this matter to service activation.

It further noted that the suspension of the Data Zone bundle which took effect on April 5 is due to a review of the bundle offer in line with the Significant Market Power (SMP) directives applied to MTN Ghana in June 2020, not to be the lowest-priced offer in the industry.

MTN Ghana says it is engaging and collaborating with the Regulator. “We seek alignment on a revised Data Zone bundle to be reinstated as soon as possible. We will notify you of further developments.” The statement read.

MTN Ghana reassured its customers that it would continue to roll out innovative and affordable products and services for their benefit.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke