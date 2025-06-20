MTN Takes Over Madina With M-Care Sensitisation

MTN staff interacting with a trader

MTN Ghana, as part of its 21 days of Y’ello Care initiative, engaged traders of the Madina Market on the importance of subscribing to its M-Care platform.

MTN Ghana’s M-Care is an online health consultation and insurance platform that provides accessible digital healthcare to those in need, aimed at driving meaningful change across communities.

Some of the features of the platform include online medical consultation, which allows users to consult with medical professionals online, making healthcare more accessible.

Also, when one subscribes to the platform, MTN pays for the first three months of subscription for beneficiaries, ensuring they have access to quality healthcare.

Digital Services Coordinator, MTN Ghana, Kofi Owiredu Hanson, said M-Care is part of MTN’s efforts to bridge the digital divide and promote digital inclusion, especially in underserved areas.

He mentioned that the reason for the sensitization in the market area is to increase access to healthcare services, saying,” We are offering M-care services to the people of Madina for one month for free so they can have easy access to medical care from professional healthcare providers.

The reason is that research has shown that people like to self-medicate, and we at MTN are trying to curb that habit, hence the introduction of the M-Care initiative.”

Kofi Owiredu added that by promoting online health consultations, M-Care also contributes to digital literacy among users.

Auntie Mumuni, a trader in an interview, expressed gratitude to MTN Ghana for their one-month of free M-Care service to the traders at the Madina market.

“With the little knowledge that I have acquired from them, I think this online service is very convenient for most of us who don’t even have enough time to visit the health centre when confronted with a minor illness,” she said.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke