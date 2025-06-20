All Our Debts Have Been Settled – Black Queens Spokesperson 

Matilda Dimedo

Women’s Football lead at the Ghana Football Associations (GFA) Communications, Matilda Dimedo has stated that, the Ghana Football Association and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation has cleared all outstanding debts owed to the female senior national team the Black Queens.

Speaking on Guide Sports Xtra hosted by Ben Osei Bonsu, Dimedo clearly stated that the ministry and the Football association have paid all outstanding bonuses and per diems owed to the playing body.

“The ministry and the GFA are not owing us anything. This camping’s per diem and that of the tournament is what they’re working on. So, for now, they are not owing us anything. Our bonuses for the friendly matches we played and everything has been sorted,” she said.

The Black Queens, who are currently training in Benslimane, Morocco ahead of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations which will take place in July, will engage in three international warm-up matches against Malawi, Botswana, and Nigeria before the start of the tournament.

Head coach, Kim Lars Bjorkegren, spoke about how important these friendlies will be to his team.

“We want to test ourselves against different playing styles and team dynamics. Malawi and Botswana provide technical and disciplined opposition, while Nigeria offers the challenge of a traditional powerhouse,” he stated.

The TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations kicks off on July 7, 2025, for the Black Queens, who will face defending champions South Africa in their first Group C match.

By Justice Kobina Otchere Ackom