1,658 New Firefighters Ready After Completing 28 Weeks of Training

THE GHANA National Fire Service has graduated some 1,658 recruits, made up of 843 men and 815 women, for Course 55, who have now completed 28 weeks of training and are ready for national deployment.

The passing out ceremony, held today, Friday, June 20, 2025, at the Fire Academy and Training School in Jamestown, Accra, witnessed a marching display and celebration as recruits demonstrated the discipline and skills acquired over eight months of intense training in basic firefighting.

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, who reviewed the parade, congratulated the recruits and acknowledged the efforts of the instructors and academy leadership. He used the occasion to announce a new insurance package for fire officers and assured the Service of the government’s continued support.

Four (4) outstanding recruits of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) were honoured for their exceptional performance during the passing-out parade of Course 55.

They include the Recruit Fireman (RFM), Samuel Kenneth Ayibontey, named as the overall best recruit for excelling in theory and practice, showing strong leadership and discipline.

Others included, Recruit Fireman (RFM), Anamfo Adombila emerged as the best in academics, Recruit Fireman (RFM), Emmanuel Addo Ahunu was best in foot drill, Recruit Firewoman (RFW), Anita Awaga was honoured for best conduct, standing out for her discipline and dedication throughout the course.

The awards were presented by the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, who congratulated the winners and encouraged them to continue setting high standards in their service.

“I congratulate these individuals for their achievements and urge them, and all their colleagues, not to rest on their arms, but to uphold professionalism and integrity in every duty they undertake”, he stated.

The passing-out of Course 55 adds more strength to the Ghana National Fire Service and reflects ongoing efforts to improve emergency response and fire safety across the country.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke