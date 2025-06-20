NHIA Boss Pays Courtesy Call on Volta Regional Minister

Chief Executive Officer of National Insurance Authority (NHIA) Dr. Victor Asare Bampoe, in a bid to deepen regional collaboration and drive improvements in healthcare delivery has paid a courtesy call on the Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu.

The visit, which forms part of the NHIA’s nationwide stakeholder engagement strategy, is aimed at fostering stronger partnerships in support of ongoing reforms within the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Dr. Bampoe reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) through the implementation of key government programmes such as Mahama Cares and the Free Primary Healthcare initiative.

He highlighted the NHIA’s reform agenda, which includes eliminating co-payments, combating fraudulent claims, strengthening institutional capacity, and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the Scheme.

“The road to Universal Health Coverage requires robust partnerships at all levels of government. The Volta Region remains critical in our nationwide efforts to build a more responsive and equitable health insurance system,” Dr. Bampoe stated.

He assured the Regional Minister of NHIA’s readiness to complete ongoing projects in the region and further enhance healthcare service delivery.

Dr. Bampoe also praised the Volta Regional NHIA office for their role in improving the Scheme’s performance in the region.

Mr. Gunu commended the NHIA leadership for its proactive reform efforts and reaffirmed the VRCC’s commitment to working closely with the Authority to ensure the success of the NHIS.

“The NHIS remains a cornerstone of the government’s social protection agenda. We at the VRCC are committed to working with NHIA to ensure its success, especially as efforts to reset and improve healthcare delivery continue nationwide,” he said.

He expressed optimism that ongoing government budgetary support would lead to timely claims payments and improved healthcare quality across the country.

The visit is expected to pave the way for stronger inter-agency collaboration and improved healthcare outcomes for residents of the Volta Region.

From Daniel K Orlando, Ho