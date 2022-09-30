MultiChoice, BetKing Launch ‘SuperPicks’ Game

Officials of MultiChoice and BetKing in a pose

LEADING African entertainment company, MultiChoice, has, in collaboration with popular sports betting and digital entertainment company, BetKing, officially launched SuperPicks in Ghana.

SuperPicks is a revolutionary gaming platform that allows users to use their sports knowledge to compete in free-to-play games for bragging rights and cash prizes.

SuperPicks comes with two exciting free-to-play games namely the Predictor and Fantasy games.

With the Predictor, players get the chance to win a weekly jackpot of Ghc100,000 by correctly predicting the scores of six football fixtures; while the Fantasy game allows users to pick players and form a dream team for a specific match and stand a chance of winning big.

Users can asses the game for free at superpicks.com or alternatively, on the mobile application which is currently available on PlayStore for Android users.

Managing Director of MultiChoice Ghana, Alex Okyere, said the partnership with BetKing provides the opportunity to explore the pursuit of digital and entertainment offerings beyond betting and broadcasting.

“SuperPicks is one of the many fruits of our collaboration with BetKing and we are excited to provide customers with curated sports entertainment and free-to-play games with an opportunity to win huge sums of money, which is in line with our vision of delivering top notch entertainment services”, he intimated.

On his part, Managing Director for BetKing Ghana, Ryan Moore reinforced BetKing’s commitment to delivering innovative offerings to serve customers’ needs while offering more value.

“SuperPicks offers all individuals above 18, sports enthusiasts or not, the opportunity to turn the thrill of play into a real win by providing them with completely free chances to win huge sums of money. We are beyond excited to introduce SuperPicks to the Ghanaian sports ecosystem and we look forward to future initiatives like this that deliver additional value to our customers.”, he noted.

SuperPicks gives anyone above the age of 18 access to more games to play for free each week this season and the chance to win big for real.

There will be rounds in most weeks throughout the soccer season providing plenty of opportunities for players to aim for the jackpot. Players can also refer their friends by logging into SuperPicks and visiting the ‘Refer-a-Friend’ page to win a referral bonus of up to GHC 5,000.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio