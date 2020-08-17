MultiChoice Ghana Donates PPE To KATH, Ga East Hospital

Cecil Sunkwa Mills

MultiChoice Ghana has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth over GH¢500,000 (US$100,000) to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Kumasi and Ga East Municipal Hospital, Accra, intended for frontline staff in support towards the fight against the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Speaking during the presentations ceremonies, Managing Director of MultiChoice Ghana, Mr. Cecil Sunkwa Mills, appreciated the government, the medical fraternity, private sector and the general public for their collective efforts towards the fight against Covid-19 in these unprecedented times.

He stressed that MultiChoice Ghana had made previous interventions to support the cause and had another contribution to deliver.

According to him, MultiChoice Ghana is committed to supporting in the fight against the spread of this virus and will continue to support stakeholders to ensure we beat this virus.

He explained that “today, the support we bring through this donation comes in the form of PPE that includes a total of 5000 KN95 face masks and 5000 disposable isolation gowns valued at GH¢300,000 for the Ga East Municipal Hospital.” He added that on Thursday MultiChoice Ghana presented the same quantity of isolation gowns and KN95 marks to KATH in Kumasi also valued at GH¢300,000.

“Our core focus for this donation is the delivery of these PPE to people right at the frontline of this fight against this contagion,” Mr. Mills remarked, adding, “Their need for this equipment is evidenced by available World Health Organization (WHO) statistics illustrating that more than 90,000 health workers globally have been infected with the virus despite being preventable.”

Receiving the items at KATH, the CEO, Dr. Oheneba Owusu Danso, extended his gratitude for the continued support from MultiChoice Ghana towards the safety of healthcare workers and ensuring their urgent demands were met as well as those of Ghanaians through creative entertainment and edutainment.

At the presentation ceremony in Accra, Hospital Administrator of the Ga East Municipal Hospital, Rev. Obeng Mensah, was grateful for the donation from MultiChoice Ghana and urged Ghanaians to continue to follow the guidelines to hasten our efforts at beating the virus. He added that “this donation has come at a time when the fight against the spread needs to be intensified as the recent recovery could create the illusion that we have won the battle.”