Murder Most Disturbing

Fatally shooting another person out of suspicion of infidelity is crazy but doing so by spraying five rounds of bullets into a lady; forehead, chest and abdomen is absurd and beyond fathoming.

There is no doubt that the motive for killing Victoria Dapaah, popularly known as Maame Adwoa, so gruesomely by a police officer is anything but justifiable.

Even if the deceased were to be his wife, killing her the way he did beats imagination.

That the assailant is a police officer, an inspector, even makes the development more disturbing and presenting us with a conundrum.

This is not the first time that Ghana is waking up to horrible news about police officers killing others unjustifiably.

Although in the US the abuse of firearms is nearing its zenith, nowhere near what happens in our part of the world, both however share one similarity. Wielders of firearms suffer a certain level of mental imbalance at the time they pull the trigger, a deficiency lingering in them but undetected.

Those who by the nature of their work must be in possession of firearms must periodically subject themselves for psychological tests to determine their mental state.

A few years ago, a police officer at Tema shot and killed some family members. Unfortunately, he too ended up his life and so nothing could be done by way of determining what went wrong, the conclusion being anyway that he too suffered a mental challenge occasioned by underlining factors.

Not all security officers, especially the police, should be allowed to bear arms without supervision let alone keep these as their personal weapons. Such persons can flip and simply open fire at persons who might have incensed them justifiably or otherwise.

Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, married with children has murdered Maame Adwoa because he suspects her of cheating on him. The logic is unsound because he as a married man is cheating on his wife by keeping the deceased as his girlfriend and not as a spouse.

We, like others, are saddened by the incident and ask that thorough investigation be carried out into the case.

Persons who are sound-minded will hardly pull the trigger the way Inspector Ahmed Twumasi did.

We are disappointed that after agreeing to have police officers especially those who bear arms psychologically examined periodically, it does not appear that the Police Administration has made good its promise. Now a lady has lost her life at the hands of an obvious mental patient; it is not difficult to pinpoint those responsible for the lapse which led to the murder.