Murtala Mohammed Reverses ‘Lesbian’ Tag On Ursula Owusu

Murtala Mohammed and Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Murtala Mohammed, is running away from the claims that he referred to the Minister for Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, as a LGBTQI+ practitioner.

According to him “… I never used the word practitioner. In fact, I don’t know the last time I used the word practitioner…perhaps, it is a case of who the cap fits. I never mentioned Ursula’s name, I never said Ursula you are a practitioner’’.

The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful on Wednesday when contributing to the report of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee on the anti-LGBTQI+ bill, on the floor of Parliament urged her colleague Members of Parliament to endeavour to craft legislation that protects the fundamental human rights of all Ghanaians.

According to her, “It is incumbent on us as Members of Parliament to craft a piece of legislation that protects the fundamental human rights of all Ghanaians regardless of whatever beliefs they may have.”

She added “It is incumbent on us as Members of Parliament to craft a piece of legislation that is not in conflict with our constitution or existing legislation. If the sponsors of the bill will bear us out, we took an active interest in the work at the committee stage because of our interest in crafting a piece of legislation which respects the constitution and the laws of Ghana.”

She further noted that “I’m glad that ultimately, the document that has been presented largely states the position of the majority of Ghanaians on this matter and captures the feelings of our citizens as of now,” she said.

However, during the debate on the bill, tensions reached a boiling point as members from both sides of the aisle engaged in a heated exchange, prompting a temporary halt in proceedings.

As the debate intensified, the Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah Amoako who was presiding over proceedings drew the attention of the House to a commentary by Tamale Central MP, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed.

Despite not directly speaking into the microphone, the Speaker ordered the NDC MP to withdraw those unsavory comments against the Ablekuma West MP, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful who also doubles as the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation.

“Hon. Murtala, withdraw that statement you made; I heard you. Please just withdraw the statement,” urged the deputy speaker.

Murtala Mohammed, however, argued that since he had not made an official statement on record, he saw no reason to withdraw a passing comment.

“Mr. Speaker, if the Hansard comes and whatever you said I said is in it… Mr. Speaker, if you think I said something, the honorable minister also said something. What did she say? She said I am mad,” Murtala fumed.

“I just withdrew to allow sanity to prevail and that is why I didn’t withdraw a specific statement. It is not an admission of guilt,” he said.

As the heated exchanges continued, the Minority leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, intervened and urged Murtala to withdraw his statement.

Murtala Mohammed, given the opportunity to respond again, maintained that an apology from Ursula Owusu, the MP for Ablekuma West, was also warranted.

He claimed that he had heard her referring to him as “mad” during the debate.

An incensed Ursula Owusu then responded, expressing her anger at Murtala Mohammed’s repeated reference to her as an “LGBTQ+ practitioner” during the proceedings.

She vehemently rejected the allegations, stating, “Mr. Speaker, I sat here and repeatedly heard Murtala refer to me as an LGBTQI+ practitioner, to the hearing of everyone in this House. I sat here and repeatedly heard him. When you haven’t seen me have sex with your wife, daughter, or mother, you sit there and refer to me in those terms.”

Murtala Eat Humble Pie

In a reaction, Mohammed clarified that he never used the term “practitioner” and did not specifically mention the name of the Communications Minister.

He explained, “The only remark I made, which the Speaker has requested me to withdraw, was that every parliamentarian should have the opportunity to debate the bill and that no one should remain neutral.”

“And that you are either for the bill or against the bill, those who refuse to support the bill, then everybody will know their position.”

Murtala Mohammed lamented that based on the aforementioned statement, he was not aware of Ursula’s stance on the matter, which led to the confrontation.

–BY Daniel Bampoe