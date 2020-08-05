Music Group Launches Peace Concert

Members of World Star Records

WORLD STAR Records Limited, a music production and artiste management company, has officially launched a concert for peace before, during and after the December general elections, dubbed The 2020 Ghana Peace Concert.

Themed, Say No To Violence in 2020 Elections, the concert aims at sensitizing the general public and creating awareness on the need for peace as Ghana prepares to go to the polls come December 7.

At a ceremony held last week at the W.E.B. Du Bois Centre in Cantonments, Accra, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the World Star Records, Ernest Djan, intimated that the decision to roll out such a program was in view of reports of isolated cases of violence during the nationwide voters’ registration exercise.

With the core aim of propagating peace and tolerance throughout the country, Mr. Djan urged the general public to be circumspect in their utterances and actions as well as tolerant to the views of others.

He also entreated government officials, political parties and all actors in Ghana’s socio-political development to ensure that the peace Ghana had enjoyed over the years was never compromised on.

The World Star Records, producers and performers of traditional folklore music and dance, is an outfit that has largely been involved and contributed to efforts at ensuring peace before, during and after elections in Ghana for several years.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio