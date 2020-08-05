Take Part In Voters’ Registration Exercise-Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, aka Stonebwoy, has admonished eligible Ghanaians to go out and register to enable them to exercise their right to vote.

According to him, it was the collective duty of Ghanaians to have a register that was fit for purpose, adding, “Make sure you register for your voters’ ID card and vote during the elections because your vote is your power.”

Addressing his fans after he had registered for the new voters’ ID card, he said the process was smooth and safe and urged Ghanaians to adhere strictly to all safety measures as they went out to register.

“Be a citizen not a spectator…I went back to Ashaiman to get the voters’ ID card. The process was very easy and swift. Therefore I implore everyone out there to go and do same. It is your civic responsibility to vote and your vote is your power,” he posted on Instagram

His presence at the registration centre at Ashaiman drew a large crowd, compelling him to depart the premises soon after obtaining his card.

Stonebwoy is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Burniton Music Group (BMG).

He has shared the stage with acts such as Lauryn Hill, Alkaline, Busy Signal, Popcaan, Morgan Heritage and Wizkid among others.