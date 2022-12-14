‘Music Industry Lacks Structures To Support Artistes’

M.anifest

Popular Ghanaian rapper, Kwame Ametepee Tsikata, aka M.anifest, has declared that the local music industry is not well-equipped to support the development of artistes as well as young talents.

The rapper, who won Ghana Music Awards Best Rapper and Hip Hop Song of the Year 2017,mentioned that artistes and creativity in the industry are evolving much quicker than the institutions and infrastructure needed to ensure optimum growth.

He believes that due to lack of good structures to streamline the operations of the industry, players were suffering and could not get the exposure they need.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, he said “so constantly the thing that is making it possible for us to be global is if by the stroke of luck, your artistry which has evolved so much catches on, whether on TikTok or wherever.”

“It is because of individual exceptionalism artistically that you are seeing some of these things,” he added.

M.anifest noted that there is a lot of work that needs to be done, and structures put in place to make the industry a fertile ground for talented individuals across the country to blossom.

The ‘Big Mad’ hitmaker explained that consistently, artistes have turned into their own show promoters, tour curators among other things while focusing on their craft.

“So there is a lack on the other side…there is a lack in terms of infrastructure and institutions and resources to dip into,” he said.

M.anifest added that, “I can’t say that the industry as it stands is positioned to take the most promising talent from local to global.”

The rapper will on December 18 host his annual music concert dubbed“Manifestivities Concert” at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra to entertain all his fans in and around Accra.

It will feature acts such as BBrave, Kojo Manuel, Gyakie, Kwesi Arthur among others.

It will also feature underground acts who will be sharing the stage with established ones to enable them gain attention in the industry.