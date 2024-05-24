Music Relevance Beyond Singing, Dancing– Amandzeba

Highlife singer and lyricist, Amandzeba Nat Brew, has indicated that music in Ghana has the ability to bring tremendous development to the country.

As the speaker for a segment of the YLeaderboardSeries on Y107.9FM’s Myd Morning Radio Show, with host Rev Erskine, the singer explained that music brings people together despite the many differences and preferences of individuals in society.

He further noted that the synergy that is created through music is what will birth progress in the nation.

Music in Ghana, he said, has evidently established the followers of many Ghanaian artists which spans beyond the borders of Ghana.

“When you look at these artistes in the industry now, Shatta Wale with a huge fanbase, Stonebwoy with a huge fanbase; that is the impact of music.”

Amandzeba charged Ghanaians to appreciate and look at music from a wider perspective towards national development.

“Music drives culture, music drives tourism and must drive everything that we do; music must not be equated to anything.”