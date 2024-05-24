Ras Kuuku Alleges Kofi Kinaata Deleted His Verse On “Effiakuma Love” Without Consent

Dancehall Reggae artist Ras Kuuku has alleged that his verse on Kofi Kinaata’s song “Effiakuma Love” was deleted without his prior knowledge.

He disclosed this on Hitz on Thursday, revealing he had originally contributed a melodious and soft rhythm verse to the track.

However, after submitting his part, Kofi Kinaata decided to remove his verse and re-record the song with a soft rhythmic tone.

“I do not know what happened… After I did it, he went to sing it again. The first song he sang his voice was thick and I gave him the lighter voice after listening to mine, they went and they sang it again,” Ras Kuuku explained.

He further claimed that Kofi Kinaata called him after the song’s release to express regret over not using the original version, which included his contribution.

Despite his obvious disappointment, Ras Kuuku chose to remain composed due to their industry fraternity.

“I was worried but Kofi is my brother so I kept it cool. I don’t have any issue with him just that I had a song with him, he took my verse from it, done. That’s all,” he added.

The dancehall artist maintained that he would not agree to a remix of “Effiakuma Love” if Kinaata approached him for one.