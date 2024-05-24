Two Fulani Herdsmen Beheaded In Mame Krobo-Nkwanta

Two herdsmen believed to have been killed, bodies have been found at Mame Krobo-Nkwanta in the Kwahu Afram Plains South District in the Eastern Region.

The deceased had their heads severed, and their other body parts were removed by the perpetrators.

They also had wounds on their backs, which are presumed to have been caused by gunshots.

The grim discovery has instilled fear among residents of the farming community.

According to reports, one of the herdsmen had reported his two brothers missing and had set out to find them.

Tragically, it was later confirmed that the discovered bodies were those of his brothers.

Upon notification, the police visited the crime scene and have initiated an investigation into the incident

An Assembly Member of the area, Nkansah who confirmed the incident explained that the two bodies were identified to be Fulani men who came to the town to purchase food items and also charge their phones.

According to him, he was called on Thursday, evening May 23, 2024, by some citizens, who chanced on the dead bodies on their way to Krobo-Nkwanta.

He then stormed the scene and discovered one dead body, adding that the second body was identified after another Fulani came around and identified the first body as one of his brothers.

“When I came to the scene, we saw only one dead body. It was during the same moment another Fulani man came and identified the dead body as one of his brothers, who came to Krobo-Nkwanta to buy food items and also charge their phones,” he stated.

He further added that the Fulani man, in his quest to find the whereabouts of his second brother, shouted for help. It was at that instance they realized that a second body was lying some few meters away from the first body.

Meanwhile, the Kwahu Afram Plains South Police Command has been informed of the incident and has conveyed the bodies to a certain morgue for preservation as the investigation is ongoing.

However, the residents in the area are living in fear and panic, following the incident, since it’s been a while such an incident has happened within the District.

