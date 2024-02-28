Music Stakeholders Endorse ‘Salaga Soljah’

Blakk Rasta

A section of music stakeholders have endorsed the newly released album titled, ‘Salaga Soljah’ by reggae star Blakk Rasta, which was unveiled at a listening session held last Friday, at the La Palm Royale Beach Hotel in Accra.

The 20-track album features legendary musicians like King Ayisoba and Tiken Jah Fakoly, among others.

Some of the tracks on the album include ‘Sodom & Gomorrah’, ‘Bua’, ‘KafanKere’, ‘Haile HaileHaile’, ‘Kokroko’, ‘Cameroon’, ‘Thief President’, and ‘My Dear Ghana’.

The much hyped event attracted a section of the media, including radio presenters, bloggers and DJs, who had the opportunity to listen to some of the songs on the album for the first time.

Some of the media personalities who graced the event include Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, Kafui Dey, Mr Logic, Edem Mensah Tsotorme, Black Santino, Mo Spence and a host of others.

A number of music stakeholders who attended the album listening expressed admiration for ‘Salaga Soljah,’ highlighting their favourite tracks and commending the reggae star for his exceptional work.

Known in real life as Abubakar Ahmed, Black Rasta shot to fame in the Ghanaian music scene after releasing his monster hit song ‘Barack Obama’ in 2010.

Blakk Rasta has been a very strong pillar for reggae music in the country since he landed on radio in the late 90s.

He has worked with Happy FM, Goodnews FM, Radio Savanna, Radio Upper West, Skyy Power FMandHitz FM, where he hosted an extremely popular primetime reggae show Taxi Driver.

Blakk Rasta, who is currently with 3FM, has over seven albums to his credit.