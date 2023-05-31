Musicians Mourn Kwadwo Akwaboah Snr

Akwaboah with others at the one week

Hundreds of people including Ghanaian musicians and stakeholders in the showbiz industry as well as people from different walks of life on Tuesday gathered at Trede Funeral Grounds for the one-week memorial service for late legendary highlife musician, Kwadwo Akwaboah Snr.

The ceremony attracted high-profile personalities such as Bessa Simons, Rex Omar, Professor Kofi Abraham, Nicholas Omane Acheampong, Yaw Osborn, and Strongman.

There were also friends of the late singer’s son, Akwaboah Jnr, among others.

The legendary highlife musician died on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the age of 60 after a short illness.

Kwadwo Akwaboah Snr was a talented guitarist and often played with some of Ghana’s great musicians, including the late C.K. Mann and Rex Owusu Marfo.

He was also a member of the legendary Ghanaian highlife band, the Oheneba Ntim Barima Band.

His son, Akwaboah Jnr who is regarded as one of the current best Highlife musicians in Ghana has often cited him as one of his major influencers.