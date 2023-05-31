AngloGold Intrusion: Rampaging Youth Destroy Property in Obuasi Over Detention Of Illegal Miners

In Obuasi, a group of angry youth have destroyed property worth thousands of Ghana Cedis following the detention of illegal miners in an underground concession belonging to AngloGold Ashanti.

The miners were arrested after entering the mine, having reportedly been trapped underground for a prolonged period.

The destruction of vehicles and other items belonging to AngloGold Ashanti was carried out by the crowd to demand the release of those detained.

The mining firm has urged people to stay away from the area, with the Central Police Station allegedly holding 48 of those involved. AngloGold Ashanti emphasised that none of the trapped miners were being held and that exit was permitted at any time through the entrance ramp.

But the irate youth continued to agitate for those underground to be allowed to go home without arrest.

Over 200 illegal miners on Monday, May 29 were believed to have been trapped in the northern areas of the mine where no active mining has been done for years.

News of the incident sparked widespread protest in the Obuasi township as people converged at the Obuasi East Assembly to implore authorities to intervene.

However, when the relevant authorities including security agencies went to the location, the miners refused to come out for fear of being arrested.

Following the arrest of those who came out, the rest decided to stay underground to avoid arrest, leading to the unfortunate destruction of property belonging to AngloGold.

Meanwhile, AngloGold Ashanti has provided an update on the incident in a statement copied to the media on Tuesday.

The mining firm said the unauthorised persons purported to have been trapped could exit on foot via the existing ramp through the main access to the area.

“No person underground has been confined in any way and the main exit from the mine remains opened,” the statement clarified.

It said any unauthorised person underground could leave the mine at any time by the exit points where public security remained on standby.

“Intrusion of illegal miners into underground areas remain a significant dangerous activity and AngloGold Ashanti Ghana is working alongside authorities to ensure that only authorised mine personnel and contractors can access underground work areas,” the statement indicated.

By Vincent Kubi