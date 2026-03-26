MUSIGA Engages Stakeholders On Union Growth

Participants in a group photograph after the engagement

Over hundred beneficiaries made up of musicians, industry stakeholders and supporters of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) were engaged on insightful conversations aimed at strengthening the union’s operations in the country.

Matters relating to union members welfare, insurance policies and support for industry growth, as well as professional development were discussed, featuring MUSIGA executives and two of Ghana’s award-winning artistes, Stonebwoy and Celestine Donkor.

Stonebwoy, during the industry conversation, made a passionate call on musicians and industry players to support the leadership of MUSIGA, to drive the development of the Ghanaian music industry.

“We must unite and support the union’s leadership to drive real progress for Ghanaian musicians—it’s time to build a stronger legacy together,” he stressed.

Stonebwoy shared real life experiences with participants, and advised them to remain resilient and dedicated in their work to overcome challenges in the industry.

On her part, Celestine Donkor said: “My journey in music has been blessed, from gospel roots to national stages, and MUSIGA has been a pillar of support for artistes like me and so many others.”

MUSIGA President, Bessa Simons, stated: “We applaud Celestine Donkor and Stonebwoy for their invaluable participation in this seminar. Their presence not only elevated the event but also inspired our members. I must also highlight Stonebwoy’s unwavering support during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he stood with MUSIGA to aid struggling musicians—such solidarity is the foundation of our union’s strength.”

The seminar and health screening formed part of MUSIGA’s annual Ghana Music Month activities aimed at empowering musicians and strengthening the industry.

The comprehensive health screenings was provided by Gyasu Herbal Center and Anufaanu Herbal Center.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke