Group Champions Justice For Akosua Serwaa, Appeal Hearing Plea

Akosua Serwaa

A women’s advocacy group, TAS-FORCE (Truth and Advocacy Service & Women Empowerment), has called for a fair hearing for Mrs. Akosua Serwaa Fosu, wife of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba.

According to the group, the legal battle involving Mrs. Fosu has created tension within many homes across Ghana.

They indicated that after the court acknowledged both Mrs. Serwaa Fosu and Priscilla Ofori (Odo Broni) as wives of the late highlife musician, it has raised questions such as; can a legally married man simultaneously enter into a common-law relationship? Does the concept of common law apply where one party is already legally married under customary law? Are Ghana’s existing laws clear and consistent regarding such matters?

“We respectfully call upon the appropriate judicial authorities to revisit this case for proper clarification and to ensure consistency in the interpretation of the law,” the group pointed out in a statement.

The group further stated that many Ghanaians have expressed concern that this verdict does not reflect the values and identity of the country.

“We humbly request that the Government of Ghana, through the appropriate judicial administrative authorities, facilitate an expedited hearing date at the Court of Appeal for the appeal case concerning Mrs. Serwaa Fosu.

“We believe a timely review will provide much-needed legal clarification and restore public confidence in the justice system. Swift judicial attention to this matter will help address growing public concern and allow our nation to move forward with unity, clarity, and renewed trust in the integrity of our judiciary,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Fosu has taken her case to the Court of Appeal in Kumasi, challenging the High Court’s ruling that recognised both her and Priscilla Ofori as lawful surviving spouses of the deceased musician.

The High Court had dismissed Serwaa’s suit seeking exclusive spousal recognition, citing that her marriage to Daddy Lumba was under customary law, making it potentially polygamous. Mrs. Fosu is now asking the Court of Appeal to set aside the High Court’s decision and declare her the sole lawful surviving spouse.

The appeal is centred around the validity of her marriage to Daddy Lumba, which she claims was contracted under German law in 2004. The outcome of this appeal will likely have significant implications for the distribution of Daddy Lumba’s estate and the performance of widowhood rites.