Königsdörffer Earns Black Stars Call-Up After Injury Setbacks

Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer

Ghana’s preparations have taken an unexpected turn, with fresh changes to the squad following injury concerns in camp.

Forward, Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer, has been drafted into the Black Stars setup after both Iñaki Williams and Brandon Thomas-Asante were ruled out due to injuries sustained over the weekend.

Thomas-Asante featured for Coventry City in their convincing 3-0 victory over Swansea City. However, his outing was cut short in the 62nd minute when he picked up a knock and was replaced by Josh Eccles.

Meanwhile, Williams completed the full 90 minutes for Athletic Bilbao in their win against Real Betis. Despite finishing the match, post-game medical assessments confirmed he had suffered a knock, ultimately ruling him out of the trip.

With two attacking options sidelined, the technical team turned to Königsdörffer, who has been quietly impressing in Germany with Hamburger SV. The 22-year-old forward has already linked up with the squad in Vienna and is expected to join full training on Tuesday afternoon.

Königsdörffer arrives in camp in solid form, having contributed four goals in 26 appearances this season, and will be eager to seize the opportunity on the international stage.

By Wletsu Ransford